Dan Jones: Ex-Wales Under-20s fly-half signs new Scarlets deal

Dan Jones has started 15 matches at fly-half for Scarlets this season

Fly-half Dan Jones has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

A Wales Under-20s Grand Slam winner in 2016, Jones made his regional debut against Cardiff Blues in November 2014.

The 23-year-old has gone on to make 83 appearances, racking up 423 points as he competes with Wales' Rhys Patchell and Angus O'Brien for the 10 jersey.

"This is my home region, I came through the academy at the Scarlets and I am delighted to be continuing my rugby here," said Jones.

"There is strong competition for the 10 jersey and I have been happy with the amount of game-time I have had.

"We haven't had the season we wanted, but we still have something to play for in the coming weeks.

"The boys are ambitious, there is a good buzz here. We have enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons and hopefully we can achieve more in the coming years under a new coaching team."

In signing a new contract with Scarlets, Jones follows Wales Grand Slam winners Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies, full-back Johnny McNicholl, prop Werner Kruger and flanker Dan Davis.