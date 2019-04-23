Dorian West: Sale Sharks hand ex-Northampton Saints coach two-year deal

Dorian West (left) was previously assistant coach to Jim Mallinder at Northampton Saints

Former England hooker Dorian West has signed a two-year deal to coach Sale Sharks' forwards on a permanent basis.

West has been working with the Sharks since September and has now committed his future to the club until 2021.

The 51-year-old spent 11 years as assistant coach at Northampton Saints, helping them to a Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014.

"I have really enjoyed the last eight months and I can already see progress being made within the team," said West.

"We are looking forward to finishing the Premiership season on a high, and building on the improvements we have made to create a formidable pack, capable of challenging at the top of the professional game."

West, who spent the bulk of his playing career at Leicester, won 21 England caps and was awarded an MBE after featuring in the 2003 World Cup-winning squad.

He became forwards' coach with England Under-21s before joining Northampton in 2007.