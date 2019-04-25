Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards makes two changes to his side

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 26 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle make two changes to their side for the crucial game against Northampton Saints as the Falcons battle for Premiership survival.

Fiji number eight Nemani Nagusa returns while Callum Chick comes into the back row in their only other switch.

Luther Burrell and Tom Collins both come back into Northampton's starting line-up as they chase a top-four place.

Saints travel to Newcastle searching for their third consecutive away victory in the Premiership.

The Falcons go into the game seven points adrift at the bottom of the league with three matches still to play.

Northampton are sixth and four points off fourth-placed Harlequins ahead of their trip to the north east.

Newcastle: Hammersley, Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti, Flood, Takulua, Mulipola, McGuigan, Ah You, Green, Davidson, Chick, Wilson, Nagusa.

Replacements: Cooper, Lockwood, Davison, Robinson, Graham, Young, Swiel, Williams.

Northampton: Tuala, Collins, Hutchinson, Burrell, Naiyaravoro, Biggar, Reinach, van Wyk, Marshall, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Waller, Franks, Coles, Onojaife, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.

