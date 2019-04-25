Premiership: Sale Sharks v Bath - Anthony Watson to make comeback

Anthony Watson came off injured in England's 24-15 defeat by Ireland in the 2018 Six Nations

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 26 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England's Anthony Watson will make his first appearance for more than a year when he starts at full-back for Bath against Sale on Friday.

Watson, who replaces Tom Homer, has not played since the 2018 Six Nations after suffering a serious Achilles injury.

Sale make no changes to their starting line-up following their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by La Rochelle.

Back row Josh Strauss and prop Valery Morozov return to the bench for Steve Diamond's side.

Watson was sidelined for longer than initially expected, after re-tearing his Achilles tendon during pre-season.

He was initially expected to be out for about six months following the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March 2018 and missed England's tour of South Africa in June.

Sale: L James, Solomona, S James, O'Connor, Ashton, MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, B Curry, T Curry, Ross.

Replacements: Langdon, Moroz, Jones, Postlethwaite, Strauss, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

Bath: Watson, Cokanasiga, Joseph, Roberts, McConnochie, Burns, Fotuali'i, Obano, Dunn, Lahiff, Attwood, Ewels, Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Perenise, Douglas, Stooke, Chudley, Priestland, Rokoduguni.

