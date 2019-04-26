Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Bristol's win over Saracens meant they went 11 points clear of bottom side Newcastle

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

The chance for the winners to all but guarantee Premiership survival is the incentive for Leicester and Bristol when they meet at Welford Road.

Clayton Blommetjies makes his Leicester debut as one of four changes to the side that beat Newcastle last time out.

Bristol boss Pat Lam sticks with the side which upset champions Saracens in their last Premiership fixture.

Experienced trio Ian Madigan, Siale Piutau and Jordan Crane are all on the replacements bench.

If bottom side Newcastle lose to Northampton on Friday, the winners of Saturday's game will be safe.

Matt Toomua moves from full-back to centre in place of Manu Tuilagi for Leicester, allowing former South Africa sevens player Blommetjies his chance, while Matt Smith comes into the midfield.

Tatafu Polota-Nau starts at hooker, while Sione Kalamafoni returns from suspension at number eight with Guy Thompson moving to open-side flanker.

Leicester: Blommetjies; May, Smith; Toomua, Olowofela; Ford (capt), Harrison; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, Thompson, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Heyes, Wells, Williams, White, Aspland-Robinson, Veainu

Bristol: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Lay, Thiede, Smith, Crane, Randall, Madigan, Piutau.

