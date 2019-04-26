Premiership: Wasps v Saracens

Jimmy Gopperth has not played for Wasps since the 57-33 Premiership semi-final loss at Saracens 11 months ago

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have centre Jimmy Gopperth in their 23-man squad for the first time this season following his pre-season anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But they are without locks Joe Launchbury (Achilles/calf) and James Gaskell (calf), so Will Rowlands and Kearnan Myall deputise, while Kieran Brookes returns at tighthead prop.

Champions Cup finalists Saracens make two changes from the win over Munster.

Nick Tompkins returns at centre, while Calum Clark is in at openside flanker.

Sarries are in action at the Ricoh Arena for the second weekend running after their 32-16 Champions Cup semi-final victory.

That was the fourth time in five visits that they have won in Coventry, but they have only won five of their last 10 Premiership matches, while Wasps have won their last two and beat leaders Exeter at Sandy Park last time out.

Wasps start the weekend in fifth, knowing that they could potentially be overtaken by any of the chasing sides immediately below them if they lose.

Victory for second-placed Saracens could guarantee another home Premiership semi-final, if Gloucester fail to win at Worcester on Sunday.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Our goal is to win our two remaining games at the Ricoh and finish the season strongly. We're not talking about top six or top four, we're just talking about the next game.

"Nothing short of a big performance will do. Sarries were excellent in their semi-final win over Munster.

"They never really looked under pressure against a very good Munster team so we know how good we're going to have to be to get a result."

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Johnson (capt), Brookes, Rowlands, Myall, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, McIntyre, Cooper-Woolley, Matthews, Morris, Hampson, Gopperth, de Jongh.

Saracens: Goode; Strettle, Lozowski, Tompkins, Williams; Farrell (capt), Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Lamositele, Itoje, Kruis, Rhodes, Clark, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Gray, Barrington, Koch, Skelton, Burger, Whiteley, Morris, Lewington.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.