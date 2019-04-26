Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Gloucester

Gloucester's Val Rapava Ruskin (left) propped down at Worcester with Nick Schonert before leaving Sixways for Kingsholm in 2017

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester remain without skipper GJ van Velze, who is still not ready to return from the arm injury that has kept him out for two months, while centre Ryan Mills must undergo shoulder surgery.

In Warriors' one change from the 39-17 win over Sale, Perry Humphreys replaces wing Bryce Heem, whose appeal against his season-ending ban was rejected.

Gloucester prop Val Rapava Ruskin will start against his former club.

He is one of four changes from the 27-23 win at home to Bath.

Gareth Denman also returns at tighthead, while Jake Polledri replaces Jaco Kriel at openside flanker. There is a return too for winger Charlie Sharples who scored in the Cherry and Whites' 36-16 win at Kingsholm in December.

Third-placed Gloucester could find that they are already guaranteed a play-off spot before they even kick off on Sunday.

Worcester, who begin the weekend seven points clear of bottom club Newcastle, will be watching out for the result of the Falcons' home game with Northampton on Friday.

Fit-again lock Michael Fatialofa is added to the bench, while Marco Mama is again captain in the absence of the injured Van Velze and Mills.

Worcester boss Alan Solomons:

"Of course we will miss Ryan Mills but we have got two class centres, Ben Te'o and Francois Venter, both of whom are Test match rugby players. Our strength in depth this season is much better.

"Gloucester are looking at getting a home play-off semi-final and possibly catching Saracens. They are a quality team with good players right across the board.

"But there will be no lack of motivation from us. If we can perform really well and replicate the performance we had against Sale then anything is possible."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"They're a well-coached, well-drilled side who can compete against any team in Europe. They're physical, good without the ball and strong in defence. You have to work hard to get any points against them.

"They've got X factor players all over - guys like Francois Hougaard and Francois Venter can cut you to pieces. Their set piece is good and they challenge you at the breakdown.

"They've been in every game. They've pushed sides all the way. It's only one or two small errors which have cost them games. If we're anything less than at our best, then we'll have an outcome like last year."

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Te'o, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Mama, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Singleton, Black, Milasinovich, Fatialofa, Kitchener, Hill, Heaney, Lance.

Gloucester: Banahan; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Purdy; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Rapava Ruskin, Marais, Denman; Slater, Mostert; Ackermann, Polledri, Morgan.

Replacements: Sherry, Hohneck, Balmain, Savage, Ludlow, Braley, Evans, Woodward.

