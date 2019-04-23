David Strettle: Saracens and England winger to retire this summer

David Strettle is aiming to win a third Premiership title with Saracens this season

Saracens and England winger David Strettle will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old played 14 Tests for England between 2007 and 2013, scoring two international tries.

The former Rotherham Titans and Harlequins player rejoined Sarries last summer following a spell with French side Clermont Auvergne.

"I spoke to my wife and we decided now is the time to say goodbye to rugby," he said.

"There are some more adventures for me elsewhere.

"I'm lucky enough to be able to look back, be very proud and privileged to have done some of the things I've done."

Strettle helped Saracens win two Premiership titles in his first spell with the north London club between 2010 and 2015, and he also helped Clermont win the Top 14.

He has scored 122 tries in over 325 appearances over the course of his 17-year club career.