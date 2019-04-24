Caleb Montgomery: Worcester Warriors sign Ulster back row
Premiership club Worcester Warriors have signed Ulster back row Caleb Montgomery from the end of this season.
The 23-year-old made his senior debut for the provincial side in January.
"I am hugely excited. It is a great club with passionate fans, excellent facilities and a strong, talented squad that really play for each other," Montgomery told Worcester's website.
"I can see the honest and fair environment [director of rugby] Alan Solomons has created at Worcester."