European Player of the Year: Mako Vunipola, Alex Goode & Tadhg Furlong shortlisted

From the section

The five players nominated will feature when Leinster meet Saracens in the Champions Cup final

Five players from Champions Cup finalists Leinster and Saracens comprise the entire shortlist for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

Leinster's nominees are Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose, while Saracens have Alex Goode and Mako Vunipola.

Leone Nakarawa of Racing 92 won in 2018.

The winner will be named following the European Champions Cup final at St James' Park on 11 May.

The chosen player will receive the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

Leinster are seeking to defend the Champions Cup and win it for a fifth time overall.