Cardiff Blues re-sign young centres

Garyn Smith scored a try for Cardiff Blues in the 2018 Challenge Cup final win over Gloucester in May 2018

Young Cardiff Blues centres Harri Millard and Garyn Smith have signed new contracts with the region.

Millard, 22, made his regional debut against Ulster in 2016 and has played 13 times this season and represented Wales at Under-20 level and Sevens.

Smith has been part of the Blues first-team squad since making his debut in 2014 and has made 81 appearances.

The 23-year-old played a crucial part in the Blues '2018 Challenge Cup success.

"It was an easy decision to stay at Cardiff Blues. All of my friends are here, there are some really classy players and I've played quite a lot of rugby this season," Millard said.