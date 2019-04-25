Dan Biggar: Wales 10 would not begrudge Warren Gatland taking England job

Warren Gatland (right) gave Dan Biggar (left) his Wales debut in 2008

Fly-half Dan Biggar would not begrudge Wales head coach Warren Gatland taking the England job after he leaves his current post - but he expects the New Zealander to be in huge demand.

Gatland's 12-year Wales reign will end after the World Cup this autumn.

He has been linked with England and is also in the frame for a third stint as British and Irish Lions head coach.

"I am sure he won't be short of offers and be able to pick and choose what he wants to do," said Biggar.

"It depends how much England are going to pay him beforehand I think!"

Asked if he could imagine Gatland switching from Wales to their oldest rivals, Biggar added: "Why not?

"At the end of the day Gats is from New Zealand so in my opinion it's like if I went to coach in Australia for 10 years and then New Zealand came and offered me a job.

"My personal opinion is that it is not like I would be betraying Australia to go to New Zealand because I am not from there.

"Gats has been with Wales for so long and produced so much success that I am he sure he has a big affiliation to Wales.

"I suppose he is now unemployed after the World Cup and looking for a job. He is going to have the top clubs and teams after him because of what he has achieved.

"I am sure whatever he does he will be successful in the next chapter."

Dan Biggar had spent his entire career with Ospreys before joining Northampton in 2018

'Wales can't go under the radar'

The Northampton fly-half has won all of his 70 Wales caps under the New Zealander.

Biggar was used mainly as a replacement this season during the 14-match winning sequence, with only three starts, and provided match-winning contributions from the bench against Australia, France and England.

"Warren has been a big influence on my career," said Biggar.

"It is not as if I have been his go-to man throughout my entire career and it has taken me years.

"You have to earn Warren's trust. When he trusts you and you are a go-to guy, you know you are in a good place.

"It takes a fair bit to convince him and he knows what players' strengths are and he is a good man management.

"He never gave some huge praise and he knows he wants to keep me hungry."

Six Nations success means Wales are currently ranked second in the world behind the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

"It would be very difficult to say we are going to try and go under the radar now - we are Grand Slam champions," said Biggar.

"There is so much time between now and then but we are going there, like every other team in that competition, to try and be the best team in that tournament."

Dan Biggar was talking on BBC Radio Northampton's The Saints Show to Graham McKechnie and Lennie Newman.