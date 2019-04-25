Matt Moulds: Hooker to join Worcester next season from New Zealand side Blues

Matt Moulds has played international Sevens rugby for New Zealand

Worcester have signed hooker Matt Moulds from Super Rugby side Blues an an undisclosed-length deal.

The New Zealander is the seventh new signing announced by the Warriors ahead of next season.

"To be able to live in the UK and play in the Gallagher Premiership, at a great club, with great people is an amazing opportunity for me," the 27-year-old said.

"I am really looking forward to working with everyone."

Moulds also plays for Northland in New Zealand alongside wing Melani Nanai, who will also join Worcester for the 2019-20 campaign.

"My current focus is to finish a strong campaign here with The Blues," Moulds added.

"It is going to be hard to leave, but I am excited to further myself as a player, building on all that I have learned here in NZ, in this new phase of my career."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "It is fantastic news for the club that we have been able to secure the services of Matt who has been part of the Blues Super Rugby squad for the past five seasons.

"He is an experienced hooker with a strong set piece and great mobility around the park. I have no doubt that he will add huge value to the team."