Henry Taylor: Northampton Saints sign scrum-half from Saracens
Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign scrum-half Henry Taylor from Premiership rivals Saracens.
The 25-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens for the start of next season following four years at Allianz Park.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity to join a club like Northampton Saints," he said.
"It's clear that the side has made brilliant progress this season and they are playing a brand of rugby I have always loved."
Taylor is a former England Under-20 international and made his Premiership debut for Saracens in 2017.