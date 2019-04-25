Jack Singleton: Saracens re-sign Worcester hooker on three-year deal

Jack Singleton scored four tries for England against Italy in the Under-20s Six Nations Championship in 2016

Worcester Warriors hooker Jack Singleton will rejoin Saracens this summer on a three-year deal.

He is to return to Allianz Park where he played for the Saracens academy before leaving in 2014.

"It's a homecoming for me," said 22-year-old Singleton. "It's the club I supported from a young age and used to watch regularly."

His departure follows the announcement that Worcester have signed hooker Matt Moulds from New Zealand side Blues.

Singleton will replace Christopher Tolofua in the Sarries squad, with the France international set to leave for Toulon.

He made his Premiership debut for Worcester in 2016, having impressed for the club in the A League and earned a call-up for England Under-20s.

He has also toured Argentina and South Africa with the senior England side and played in an uncapped match against the Barbarians but is yet to win a full cap.

"I'd like to thank Worcester for an incredible five years. They gave me the chance to progress as a player and have helped me develop immensely in that period. I'm extremely grateful to them," he said.

Saracens director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "We're pleased to have signed a player of Jack's quality; someone who knows the club well, having been in our academy.

"He has significantly progressed his rugby with Worcester and we are excited to see what more is to come."