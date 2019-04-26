Pro14 Judgement Day: Dragons v Scarlets

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies and Dragons hooker Elliot Dee are Wales team-mates but will face each other at Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and updates on the BBC Sport website

Scarlets have made one change for Saturday's Pro 14 Judgement Day date with the Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

Lewis Rawlins is out with a shoulder injury with Josh Helps replacing him in the second row.

Dragons have made two changes with prop Lloyd Fairbrother and lock Joe Davies recalled to the starting line-up.

Lewis Evans moves to blindside flanker and Aaron Wainwright switches to openside.

Former Wales hooker Richard Hibbard is named among the Dragons replacements after returning to fitness.

Scarlets back-rower Blade Thomson, who has not played since November because of concussion issues, is among the replacements.

David Bulbring is also on the bench as he continues his comeback from injury.

"There is still a lot to play for. It's an opportunity to get four or five points if we play well enough," Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said.

"Mathematically that could still keep our season alive.

"We still have an opportunity to finish third and possibly fourth which would give us a play-off for the Champions Cup."

Scarlets have qualified for Europe's top tier every season since the inception of regional rugby in 2003 but reaching next season's tournament is out of their hands.

Scarlets were Pro12 Champions two years ago and Champions Cup semi-finalists last season, but have been a shadow of that side during this campaign and are currently in fifth in Conference B.

If they remain in that position after the final round of Pro14 matches this weekend, Scarlets will miss out on Champions Cup qualification.

If third-placed Benetton and fourth-placed Edinburgh slip up to Zebre and Glasgow respectively, Scarlets could still find themselves sealing third and a Pro14 play-off with a bonus-point win against the Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

More likely is finishing fourth in the conference which would set up a Champions Cup play-off match against Ospreys or Blues in mid May.

Dragons go into the final game of the regular Pro14 season as the bottom side in Conference B.

"It's vitally important we finish on the right note," Dragons head coach Ceri Jones said.

"If we can put on a performance that we know we are capable of, and have shown in a lot of Welsh derbies this year, then I think anything can happen."

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Zane Kirchner, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Elliot Dee (c), Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Lewis Evans, Aaron Wainwright, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Brok Harris, Leon Brown, Max Williams, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Jason Tovey, Jared Rosser

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Ioan Nicholas, Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Josh Helps, Steve Cummins, Will Boyde, Josh Macleod, Uzair Cassiem

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Blade Thomson, David Bulbring, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Kieron Fonotia.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones (WRU), Rhys Jones (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)