Tavis Knoyle played for Gloucester, Ospreys, Scarlets and Cardiff Blues before joining Dragons in 2016

Wales scrum-half Tavis Knoyle has signed a new one-year contract with the Dragons.

Knoyle joins Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Matthew Screech and Lewis Evans in signing new deals to remain at Rodney Parade until at least 2020.

The 28-year-old has returned to action after an injury plagued 2017-18 campaign which saw him sidelined with wrist and knee injuries.

Knoyle won the last of his 11 Wales caps in 2013.