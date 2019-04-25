Ross Batty: Bath hooker signs new contract with Premiership club

Ross Batty joined Bath from Rotherham Titans in 2010

Bath's long-serving hooker Ross Batty has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

The 32-year-old has played in 110 top-flight league games for the Blue, Black and White.

"I've been here for nine seasons and feel at home here, so I didn't want to go anywhere else. It's a great environment," he told the club website.

"I want to continue the good work that's been started and ultimately win things in a Bath shirt.