Pro14: Munster name strong side for Connacht game as they chase home semi-final

Andrew Conway (right) is among several Ireland internationals named in the Munster side

Pro14: Munster v Connacht Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Sport website

Munster have named a strong side for Saturday's Pro14 game against Connacht where they will chase the win which could earn them a home semi-final.

Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander will start as Munster make four changes from the European Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Saracens.

Connacht, who will face Ulster in the quarter-finals next week, hand a debut to Conor Dean for Saturday's game.

Dean is the son of former Ireland fly-half Paul Dean.

Ireland international Kieran Marmion will partner Dean in the half-backs.

Bundee Aki is joined in Connacht's backline by other Ireland internationals Tiernan O'Halloran and Niyi Adeolokun.

The Connacht pack includes Ireland prop Finlay Bealham plus ex-Munster number eight Robin Copeland.

Munster need to win at Thomond Park and hope that Glasgow lose at home to Edinburgh to have any chance of topping Conference A.

Murray, O'Mahony and Stander are joined by other Ireland players Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Tadhg Beirne in the Munster startling line-up.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Goggin, Nash; Bleyendaal, Murray; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, Loughman, Ryan, Holland, Botha, Cronin, Hanrahan, Arnold.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Adeolokun, Aki, Daly, Fitzgerald; Dean, Marmion; Burke, McCartney, Bealham, Maksymiw, Cannon, McKeon, Butler (capt), Copeland.

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Masterson, Boyle, Blade, Griffin, Leader