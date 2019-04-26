Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Sat)

Who will win the third meeting of Edinburgh and Glasgow this season?

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh's third meeting of the the season on Saturday will have implications for both sides, regardless of the result.

A win for Warriors will ensure a home semi-final in the Pro14, but defeat could consign them to the quarter-finals should Munster win to take over at the top of Conference A.

Edinburgh are still in contention to reach the quarters but defeat could mean they finish fifth in Conference B and miss out on next season's Champions Cup.

What are the permutations?

Warriors, who were knocked out in last year's semi-finals by Scarlets after finishing top of Conference A, are on course for the last four and are three points ahead of Munster, who host Connacht. The worse-case scenario for Dave Rennie's side would be having to enter the play-offs a round earlier at the quarter-final stage and meeting either Benetton, Edinburgh or Scarlets. Benetton are away to fellow Italian side Zebre, while Scarlets visit Welsh rivals Dragons.

If Edinburgh finish fourth, they will enter the play-off for the final Champions Cup place on offer to Pro14 sides, while finishing fifth would consign them to the Challenge Cup.

How have the previous games this season gone?

Pro14 matches between Glasgow and Edinburgh also double as legs of the 1872 Cup, which Edinburgh have secured after winning both of this season's encounters so far. They triumphed 23-7 at Murrayfield and followed that up with a 16-8 victory at Scotstoun.

What are the coaches saying?

Cockerill and Rennie both took up their posts in 2017

Glasgow Warriors' Dave Rennie: "We got ourselves in a reasonable spot last year and limped home. We have much better momentum this time and a better team and a better understanding of the kind of game we're trying to play. We're more patient, we're prepared to build more phases and we have a better balance to what we're doing. We're trending in the right direction but it's a tough finish. Nothing is easy, but we're throwing everything at it."

Edinburgh's Richard Cockerill: "Glasgow are a good side and right now they are playing with plenty of confidence. But we know we can compete at that level and we've shown that this season. But we're going to Scotstoun to win. We've had a good run against them and we've to keep believing in ourselves. We'll go to play our game and we'll make sure we impose ourselves on them. I'm sure they are saying the same and we'll both go out to make it a proper derby day again."

What is the team news?

Glasgow make just one change from the side that beat Leinster earlier this month, with Tom Gordon taking over from Chris Fusaro in the back row, and Fusaro passing the captain's armband to Fraser Brown.

Edinburgh make five alterations following their defeat by Ulster last time out, with Dougie Fife, James Johnstone, Chris Dean and Simon Hickey given places in the backs and John Barclay coming into the pack. Mark Bennett and Magnus Bradbury drop to the bench, while Damien Hoyland, Matt Scott and Jaco van der Walt miss out.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg; T Seymour, K Steyn, S Johnson, N Matawalu; A Hastings, A Price; J Bhatti, F Brown (capt), Z Fagerson, S Cummings, J Gray, R Harley, T Gordon, M Fagerson. Replacements: G Stewart, A Allan, D Rae, T Tameilau, R Wilson, G Horne, P Horne, R Hughes.

Edinburgh: D Graham; D Fife, J Johnstone, C Dean, D van der Merwe; S Hickey, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, S McInally (capt), WP Nel, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, J Barclay, H Watson, V Mata. Replacements: R Ford, R Sutherland, S Berghan, C Hunter-Hill, M Bradbury, C Shiel, J Baggott, M Bennett.