Barbarians beat USA: Jasmine Joyce scores four tries

Wales' Jasmine Joyce (left) represented Team GB at sevens in the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Jasmine Joyce scored four tries as Barbarians beat USA Eagles 34-33 in their first women's international.

Joyce's Wales team-mate Alisha Butchers also touched down, while Neariah Persinger crossed twice at Infinity Park in Derby.

Kate Zackary, Amy Naber-Bonte and Eti Haungatau scored one try apiece and Elinor Snowsill kicked two conversions.

The Barbarians play England for the first time as part of a double-header at Twickenham on 2 June.

Barbarians squad

Forwards: Gill Bourke (Stade Francais & Ireland), Amelia Buckland-Hurry (Bristol Bears), Alisha Butchers (Worcester & Wales), Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia), Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand), Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA), Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary's & Ireland), Samantha Martinez Gion (Amsterdam & Netherlands), Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand), Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England), Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand).

Backs: Andrea Burke (Capilanos & Canada), Julia Folk (Castaway Wdrs & Canada), Emma Jensen (Hastings & New Zealand), Jasmine Joyce (Worcester & Wales), Helen Nelson (Montpellier & Scotland), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales), Hannah Stolba (Glendale & USA), Amanda Thornborough (Westshore & Canada).