Merthyr aim to retain WRU National Cup against Cardiff

L-R: Plate Finalists Andrew Pritchard, captain of Bonymaen, and Ewan Williams, captain of Brecon; Cup Finalists Joe Tomlinson, captain of Cardiff, and Craig Locke, captain of Merthyr; and Bowl Finalists Ieuan James, captain of Abergavenny and Keir Ennis, captain of Oakdale

Merthyr hope to hold on to the WRU National Cup when they take on Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The Ironmen lead the Principality Premiership and will bid for the first silverware of a season's double at Cardiff's showpiece stadium (kick-off 17:35 BST).

Earlier in the day Brecon take on Swansea club Bonymaen in the WRU Plate final (15:15 BST).

Before that Abergavenny take on Oakdale in the Bowl final (13:00 BST).

Former Wales back-row coaches figure prominently among the coaches who hope to see their teams lift silverware.

Dale McIntosh is in charge of Merthyr, Andy Powell - also a British and Irish Lion - is Brecon coach while Nathan Thomas is player-coach of Abergavenny.