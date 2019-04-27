WRU National League results
27 April, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Caerphilly 33 - 33 Talywain
Monmouth 36 - 8 Ynysddu
Newport HSOB 21 - 16 Caldicot
Pill Harriers 22 - 20 Blackwood
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 23 - 19 Heol y Cyw
Cilfynydd 92 - 10 Cardiff Quins
DIVISION TWO NORTH
COBRA 24 - 15 Rhyl
Llanidloes 6 - 0 Wrexham
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Cwmavon 16 - 36 Nantyffyllon
Nantymoel 26 - 38 Seven Sisters
Resolven 12 - 20 Pencoed
Taibach 12 - 50 Birchgrove
Ystradgynlais 10 - 25 Morriston
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 0 - 26 Carmarthen Athletic
Penclawdd 53 - 6 Pontyberem
St Clears 15 - 40 Pembroke
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Blaina 52 - 26 Machen
Deri 16 - 18 Tredegar Ironsides
Fleur De Lys 29 - 22 Nantyglo
Usk 41 - 24 Garndiffaith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 23 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Gwernyfed 21 - 28 Penygraig
Pontyclun 34 - 26 Cefn Coed
Treharris 28 - 17 Old Illtydians
Tylorstown 34 - 19 Pentyrch
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Holyhead 22 - 12 Mold II
Menai Bridge 29 - 7 Pwllheli II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bridgend Sports 28 - 12 Swansea Uplands
Cwmgors 16 - 13 Bryncoch
Glais 9 - 57 Vardre
Pyle 102 - 0 Neath Athletic
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Milford Haven 85 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland 14 - 29 Aberaeron
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Hafodyrynys 46 - 36 New Tredegar
Rhymney 22 - 20 Chepstow
Whitehead 15 - 29 Llanhilleth
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Llandaff 54 - 29 Tonyrefail
Treherbert 15 - 22 St Albans
Wattstown 29 - 12 Old Penarthians
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 12 - 68 Bryncethin
Banwen 20 - 29 Glyncorrwg
Cefn Cribbwr 13 - 6 Pontrhydyfen
Cwmllynfell 64 - 14 Crynant
Pontycymmer 0 - 46 Baglan
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Bynea 22 - 24 Nantgaredig
Llandeilo 23 - 17 Betws
Trimsaran 26 - 15 Amman United
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 50 - 14 Sully View
Ferndale P - P Llanrumney
Llandrindod Wells 12 - 14 Cardiff Saracens
Maesteg P - P Whitchurch
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 41 - 5 Fall Bay
Ogmore Vale 19 - 29 Pontardawe
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Beaufort 60 - 22 Tref y Clawdd
Bettws (Newport) 33 - 13 Hollybush
Cwmcarn United 30 - 42 Rhayader