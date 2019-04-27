WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

27 April, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Caerphilly 33 - 33 Talywain

Monmouth 36 - 8 Ynysddu

Newport HSOB 21 - 16 Caldicot

Pill Harriers 22 - 20 Blackwood

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 23 - 19 Heol y Cyw

Cilfynydd 92 - 10 Cardiff Quins

DIVISION TWO NORTH

COBRA 24 - 15 Rhyl

Llanidloes 6 - 0 Wrexham

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Cwmavon 16 - 36 Nantyffyllon

Nantymoel 26 - 38 Seven Sisters

Resolven 12 - 20 Pencoed

Taibach 12 - 50 Birchgrove

Ystradgynlais 10 - 25 Morriston

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 0 - 26 Carmarthen Athletic

Penclawdd 53 - 6 Pontyberem

St Clears 15 - 40 Pembroke

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Blaina 52 - 26 Machen

Deri 16 - 18 Tredegar Ironsides

Fleur De Lys 29 - 22 Nantyglo

Usk 41 - 24 Garndiffaith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 23 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Gwernyfed 21 - 28 Penygraig

Pontyclun 34 - 26 Cefn Coed

Treharris 28 - 17 Old Illtydians

Tylorstown 34 - 19 Pentyrch

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Holyhead 22 - 12 Mold II

Menai Bridge 29 - 7 Pwllheli II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bridgend Sports 28 - 12 Swansea Uplands

Cwmgors 16 - 13 Bryncoch

Glais 9 - 57 Vardre

Pyle 102 - 0 Neath Athletic

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Milford Haven 85 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland 14 - 29 Aberaeron

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Hafodyrynys 46 - 36 New Tredegar

Rhymney 22 - 20 Chepstow

Whitehead 15 - 29 Llanhilleth

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Llandaff 54 - 29 Tonyrefail

Treherbert 15 - 22 St Albans

Wattstown 29 - 12 Old Penarthians

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 12 - 68 Bryncethin

Banwen 20 - 29 Glyncorrwg

Cefn Cribbwr 13 - 6 Pontrhydyfen

Cwmllynfell 64 - 14 Crynant

Pontycymmer 0 - 46 Baglan

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Bynea 22 - 24 Nantgaredig

Llandeilo 23 - 17 Betws

Trimsaran 26 - 15 Amman United

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 50 - 14 Sully View

Ferndale P - P Llanrumney

Llandrindod Wells 12 - 14 Cardiff Saracens

Maesteg P - P Whitchurch

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 41 - 5 Fall Bay

Ogmore Vale 19 - 29 Pontardawe

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Beaufort 60 - 22 Tref y Clawdd

Bettws (Newport) 33 - 13 Hollybush

Cwmcarn United 30 - 42 Rhayader

