Robin McBryde: Wales forwards coach to join Leinster after World Cup

Robin McBryde played more than 250 games during his career with Llanelli and Scarlets

Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde will join Leinster after the 2019 World Cup, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced.

The 37-times capped ex-Wales hooker will take over as scrum coach from John Fogarty who is joining Ireland.

McBryde has been part of Wales' coaching team since 2006, when he was appointed by Gareth Jenkins.

He was head coach on the 2009 tour to USA and Canada, to Japan in 2013 and a two-Test tour to the Pacific in 2017.

"I'm hugely proud of my time with Wales, and it has been an honour to coach my country," said McBryde.

"I have never taken it for granted and it has been a hugely rewarding experience to have been part of the coaching team under Warren Gatland and the success we have had over the years.

"I am thrilled to have secured my future with Leinster post-RWC, and it now allows me to focus all my energy on the task at hand with Wales."

The World Cup in Japan runs from 20 September until 2 November.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen commented: "Robin is a coach and person I have admired for a long time as he went about his business with the Welsh national team, contributing to an unprecedented era of success during his 13-year involvement."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland and backs coach Rob Howley are also stepping down after the World Cup, when Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac takes over the reins of the national team.

Stephen Jones (backs) and Jonathan Humphreys (forwards) have been confirmed as Pivac's assistants.

However, the position of current defence coach Shaun Edwards remains unclear with Byron Hayward expected to join Pivac's backroom team when he leaves the Scarlets at the end of the season.

The WRU has been in talks with Edwards, who has turned down a move to Wigan in rugby league.