Richard Palframan: Worcester Warriors sign London Scottish tight-head prop

Richard Palframan helped London Scottish to a ninth-placed finish in the Championship in 2018-19

Worcester Warriors have signed London Scottish tight-head prop Richard Palframan for next season.

The 25-year-old former London Irish man becomes the eighth player to commit to the Premiership club for the 2019-20 campaign.

"It's a great club with such passionate supporters, a great group of players and quality coaching staff," he said.

"I can't wait to join up with the squad and I'm looking forward to contributing to the club's future."

Warriors secured their Premiership survival this season with Saturday's 27-20 win over Gloucester.