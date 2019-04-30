Jersey Reds: Tom Williams and Greg Dyer sign for 2019-20
Jersey Reds have signed Cardiff Blues full-back Tom Williams and fly-half Greg Dyer for the 2019-20 campaign.
Wales sevens international Williams, 28, rejoined Blues last year after three years at Pro14 rivals Scarlets.
"I believe his experience and ability as a player will make him a valuable asset," said Reds boss Harvey Biljon.
New Zealander Dyer, 24, can also play at full-back and will join from Spanish side Valladolid RAC after the end-of-season play-offs.
"Greg has made his mark in both New Zealand and Spain, and now has the chance to come into a full-time professional environment and take his game to the next level," Biljon said.
Jersey - who finished fourth in the Championship this season - have now made nine new signings for next term.