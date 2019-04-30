Fergus McFadden: Leinster wing cited for clash with Ulster's Sean Reidy

McFadden scored a try in his side's defeat by Ulster

Leinster wing Fergus McFadden could be ruled out of the Champions Cup final after being cited for an alleged headbutt on Ulster forward Sean Reidy.

The incident happened during Leinster's Pro14 defeat by Ulster on Saturday when McFadden conceded a penalty in a clash with his fellow Ireland international.

He received no further punishment from referee George Clancy.

If found guilty, McFadden could be suspended for the European final against Saracens on 11 May.

Number eight Reidy went off for a head injury assessment shortly after the first-half incident. He did not return and is a doubt for Ulster's Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht.

"The player has been reported by the Citing Commissioner in charge for infringement of Law 9.12 - a player must not physically abuse anyone - striking with the head," a Pro14 statement said.

"The Player will face a Disciplinary Committee via video conference, the make-up of the Committee will be confirmed in due course."

The minimum suspension for a headbutt incident is six weeks.

McFadden, who missed last season's Champions Cup final because of a hamstring injury, scored a try in the defeat at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium.