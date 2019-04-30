Scotland Women: Philip Doyle is named new head coach

Philip Doyle guided Ireland to their first Grand Slam in 2013

Philip Doyle has been named as the new Scotland Women head coach.

The 56-year-old had two spells with Ireland Women and replaces Shade Munro, who took up an academy coaching role with Scottish Rugby in March.

Doyle steered Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013 and to a fourth-place finish at the 2014 World Cup.

"I am very excited to take on this appointment and look forward to getting stuck in and getting to know the Scottish players," he said.

"We don't have long in real terms until the World Cup qualification process begins but I am confident that with some hard work we will have sufficient time to develop further in working towards this objective."

Doyle first coached Ireland for three years from 2003, returning in 2010. He stood down after the 2014 World Cup, having defeated New Zealand in the pool stages.

Munro led Scotland from 2015, losing every game in this year's Six Nations. Scotland last featured at the World Cup in 2010, missing out on the 2014 and 2017 editions.

Gemma Fay, head of women and girls rugby at Scottish Rugby, said, "I am delighted we have been able to secure a coach who has the experience and proven record of success in the women's international game that Philip has.

"We are at an important moment in the Scotland Women squad development cycle as we prepare for the World Cup qualification process and I believe that Philip has the right experience to be able to take us through this period and compete for a place in the tournament."

Scotland will meet Ireland, Italy and the winner of the 2020 Rugby Europe women's championship in September 2020, with the winner automatically securing a place at the 2021 World Cup.