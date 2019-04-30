Glasgow Warriors sign up teenage scrum-half Jamie Dobie

Jamie Dobie in action for Scotland during this year's Under-18 Six Nations

Teenage scrum-half Jamie Dobie is "one of the most exciting young talents in the country", says Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

The 17-year-old from Inverness has agreed terms on his first professional contract, keeping him at Scotstoun until the summer of 2021.

In March, he captained Scotland and scored a try in an Under-18 Six Nations defeat by England.

"We believe he's ready to thrive in a professional environment," said Rennie.

"He's an impressive man and has the potential to become the complete scrum-half. He'll learn a lot from the three nines already at the club and we're rapt to have him on board."

The Merchiston Castle School pupil told the club website: "This is a real opportunity for me to develop and learn from some of the best players in the country and bring my own game on in a new environment.

"It will be a huge test, but one I am massively looking forward to."