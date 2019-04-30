Shaun Edwards: Defence coach must decide own future, says Warren Gatland

Shaun Edwards (left) worked with Warren Gatland at Wasps before joining the Wales coaching team

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says Shaun Edwards must decide on his future after confirming the defence coach has been offered a new contract.

Edwards decided not to join rugby league side Wigan as head coach, while he has also been linked with France's national union team.

His current Wales deal expires at the end of the World Cup.

"There's a definite contract on the table and it's up to him whether he accepts it or not," said Gatland.

"That's been in place for a while now and he's had conversations with Wayne Pivac [who succeeds Gatland after the World Cup].

"I'm not sure what his position is going forward. I understand there are other opportunities for him."

Edwards has helped Wales win four Six Nations titles - including three Grand Slams - since joining in 2008.

The former Wasps coach had been due to take over at rugby league side Wigan in 2020 but revealed after the Grand Slam victory over Ireland in March that he had not signed a contract.

Byron Hayward, who has been part of future Wales coach Wayne Pivac's backroom staff at the Scarlets, is expected to follow Pivac to join Wales' coaching team.

Since it has transpired that Edwards could stay with Wales, it might be that he works alongside Hayward in a new-look defence coaching team under Pivac after the World Cup.

Warren Gatland says it is "disappointing" Wales will be losing the experience of forwards coach Robin McBryde

Gatland had a 'number of approaches'

Gatland's own future has been a subject of much conjecture, with the New Zealander linked with England and France as well as a potential third stint in charge of the British and Irish Lions when he steps down as Wales coach after the World Cup.

"I've had quite a number of approaches from different places," he added.

"It's a matter of making the right decision at the right time.

"But my whole focus is about the next six or seven months and Wales and the World Cup.

"I'm not too worried about whether I have a job or not for a while. I'm a great believer in what will be will be."

Gatland says has not been approached by England over replacing Eddie Jones with the New Zealand insisting the Rugby Football Union was not among the suitors so far.

"I haven't spoken to England at all," said Gatland.

"I think they were quite clear in what they were doing in terms of they wouldn't be making any appointments or talking to anyone until post-Rugby World Cup."