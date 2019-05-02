Premiership: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers

Former Australia captain James Horwill is retiring at the end of the season after four years with Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Play-off hopefuls Harlequins make four changes for the visit of Leicester Tigers, a game that could see Newcastle Falcons relegated from the Premiership.

If Tigers pick up two points, Falcons will be 11 adrift at the bottom of the table with only two games to play.

Telusa Veainu and Mike Williams are both back for 11th-placed Leicester.

England scrum-half Danny Care and James Horwill are among those to return for Quins, with the match set to be the retiring Horwill's last at The Stoop.

Paul Gustard's side, who also welcome back Gabriel Ibitoye and Joe Marchant, are currently fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Northampton.

Quins finish the regular-season campaign at Wasps on 18 May, when Leicester host Bath.

Harlequins: Brown; Ibitoye, Marchant, Tapuai, Walker; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Dombrandt, Robshaw (co-capt), Clifford.

Replacements: Buchanan, Auterac, Collier, South, Kunatani, Hidalgo-Clyne, Lang, Chisholm.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu: Aspland-Robinson, Smith, Toomua, May; Ford (capt), Harrison; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Heyes, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, White, Worth, Olowofela.

