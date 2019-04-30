Manu Tuilagi: Leicester Tigers centre to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Leicester are second-bottom in the Premiership, nine points above Newcastle

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi will miss the last two games of the Premiership season with a hamstring injury.

The England player, 27, was forced off towards the end of Leicester's win at bottom side Newcastle on 12 April.

Tuilagi spent time on the sidelines last year with knee and groin injuries.

"It's probably a three or four-week injury, so he'll be out until the season's done for us," Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester.

In March, Tuilagi rejected a lucrative offer from French club Racing 92 to sign a new two-year deal at Welford Road.

The Tigers are away to Harlequins in their next game on Friday (19:45 BST).