Warren Gatland: Wales coach heads back to New Zealand after son's injury

Bryn Gatland faced the British and Irish Lions - coached by his father Warren - for the Provincial Barbarians in 2017

Wales coach Warren Gatland will return home to New Zealand after son Bryn suffered a serious foot injury playing for Highlanders in Super Rugby.

Fly-half Gatland suffered the injury during the 52-0 victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Highlanders coach Mark Hammett says the 23-year-old will miss the rest of the season and will need to have surgery.

Warren Gatland will now return to New Zealand on the same day he named his extended 42-man World Cup squad.

The Wales coach will start preparations with the players for the global tournament towards the end of May.