Andrew Kitchener: Worcester Warriors boss Alan Solomons tips forward for England career

Andrew Kitchener was part of the Warriors 23 who sealed Premiership safety for another year against Gloucester at Sixways on Sunday

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons has tipped lock forward Andrew Kitchener as a future England player after handing him his first senior contract at club level.

Academy product Kitchener, 21, who made his first-team debut in November 2016, has already made 31 appearances and featured regularly over the last month.

"In the last few games he has shown why he is so highly-rated," said Solomons.

"It's a natural progression for him to move onto a senior contract."

Solomons added: "I expect big things from him next season and have no doubt that in time he will play for England.

"Kitch has had to overcome a few injuries this season, but he is a fantastic young home-grown player."

Warriors' Academy has already churned out two international players in recent seasons, Grand Slam winning Wales winger Josh Adams and flanker Ted Hill, who won his first England cap in the Autumn international against Japan.

Kitchener, a member of England's World Under-20s Championship winning squad in 2016, will be joined in the senior squad by older brother Graham, 29, who is to return to Sixways next season from Leicester Tigers.

Birmingham University student Kitchener will step up to the Warriors' first-team squad alongside another graduate, tight-head prop Joe Morris.

The 20-year-old is about to complete a degree in biomedical science at St Edmund Hall, Oxford,