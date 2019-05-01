Ken Pisi: Northampton winger to leave Saints after seven years

Ken Pisi played in all four of Samoa's matches at the 2015 World Cup in England

Samoa winger Ken Pisi will leave Northampton at the end of the season after seven years with the Saints.

The 30-year-old, who has played 138 games for the club, moved from New Zealand side North Harbour in 2012 and helped Saints win the 2014 Premiership after losing in the final in 2013.

He was also in the side which lifted the European Challenge Cup in 2014 and has scored 34 tries for the club.

Pisi, whose brother George also played for Northampton, has 13 caps for Samoa.

"I'm very proud to have spent the majority of my career playing for Northampton Saints in front of this great crowd at Franklin's Gardens," he told the club website.

"When I first came over, I didn't know what to expect, but I have felt welcomed by the amazing rugby community here in Northampton ever since I first pulled on a Black, Green and Gold jersey.

"In seven seasons as a Saint I have been blessed enough to win some silverware, make lifelong uso's [brothers] and create many unbelievable memories which I'll always treasure."