RPA Player of the Year: Cipriani, Reinach, de Klerk, Cordero and Slade nominated

Danny Cipriani's performances have earned him a new contract at Kingsholm and helped them secure a play-off place

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been nominated for the Rugby Players Association Player of the Year award.

The 31-year-old, who moved from Wasps last summer, has impressed this season despite a troubled start at Kingsholm.

He was fined for an assault at a Jersey nightclub in August and received a three-week ban for a high tackle during a game against Munster in October.

Northampton's Cobus Reinach, Sale's Faf de Klerk and Exeter's Santiago Cordero and Henry Slade are also nominated.

Cipriani's Gloucester team-mate Ollie Thirley is one of the five players nominated for Young Player of the Year.

He is up against Bath's England winger Joe Cokanasiga, Tom Curry of Sale, Harlequins' forward Alex Dombrandt and Rory Hutchinson from Northampton Saints.

Curry, along with Jonny May and Mark Wilson, are nominated as England Men's Player of the Year.

Sarah Bern, Katy Daley-Mclean and Sarah McKenna are the nominees for England Women's Player of the Year after the Red Roses won the Grand Slam.