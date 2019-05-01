Stockdale, Cave and Addison nominated for Irish Rugby Players Awards

Stockdale's try against New Zealand in November helped Ireland to a 16-9 victory

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale has been nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year accolade in the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards.

The winger is one of three Ulster players shortlisted, with Darren Cave in contention for the Medal for Excellence and Will Addison nominated for Supporters' Player of the Year.

Stockdale's try in Ireland's win over New Zealand in November is on the shortlist for Try of the Year.

The awards ceremony is on 15 May.

The nominees for the Players' Player of the Year are Munster's Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony, Jack Carty of Connacht and Leinster's James Ryan.

Stockdale, who is likely to miss Ulster's Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht on Saturday with a hamstring injury, is joined by Leinster pair Jordan Larmour and James Ryan on the Young Player shortlist.

His solo try against New Zealand, which helped Ireland to their first victory over the All Blacks on home soil, is up against Keith Earls' effort against France in the Six Nations and the third of Larmour's hat-trick of scores against Italy in Chicago.

Centre Cave, who will retire at the end of the season, will compete with Leinster's Rhys Ruddock and James Tracy for the Medal of Excellence.

The Supporters' Player of the Year is the category with the longest shortlist, with Addison joined by Beirne, Carty, Ryan and Ryan's Leinster teammates James Howe and Cian Healy.