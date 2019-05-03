Duncan Williams: Veteran scrum-half among Munster departures

Mike Sherry and Duncan Williams have both made over 100 Munster appearances

Scrum-half Duncan Williams is one of four players being released by Munster at the end of the season.

Williams, Mike Sherry, Dave O'Callaghan and James Hart will leave the province in summer.

The departures of Ian Keatley, Stephen Fitzgerald and Jaco Taute had already been announced as head coach Johann van Graan continues to rebuild his squad.

Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy is the only new signing to be confirmed by the Champions Cup semi-finalists.

Williams, 33, has made 163 appearances over 11 years for Munster and was part of the squad that won the province's most recent silverware - the 2011 Celtic League.

Hooker Sherry, 30, joined Gloucester on loan earlier in the season after scoring 12 tries in 108 appearances for his native province since making his debut in 2009.

Scrum-half Hart, 27, and flanker O'Callaghan, 29, are both expected to join French club Biarittz at the end of the season.