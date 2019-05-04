WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
4 May, 2019
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
DIVISION TWO EAST
Newport HSOB 29 - 29 Caerphilly
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Rhyl 0 - 5 Dolgellau
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 12 - 0 Nantyffyllon
Cwmavon 20 - 20 Nantymoel
Taibach 28 - 34 Seven Sisters
Ystradgynlais 22 - 12 Pencoed
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 49 - 21 Pontarddulais
Mumbles 20 - 32 Carmarthen Athletic
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 20 - 17 Holyhead
Mold II P - P Pwllheli II
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 34 - 28 Fleur De Lys
Garndiffaith 36 - 34 Abertysswg
Machen 32 - 22 Usk
Nantyglo 0 - 67 Oakdale
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 35 Tylorstown
Old Illtydians 27 - 22 Penygraig
Pentyrch 38 - 48 Treharris
Pontyclun 5 - 29 Fairwater
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 13 Cwmgors
Glais 17 - 35 Neath Athletic
Penlan 0 - 120 Bridgend Sports
Vardre 23 - 22 Swansea Uplands
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Cardigan 64 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 14 - 31 Rhymney
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Ynysowen 20 - 42 Treherbert
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Cwmllynfell P - P Pontycymmer
Pontrhydyfen 20 - 14 Banwen
Rhigos 5 - 11 Cefn Cribbwr
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Betws 34 - 25 New Dock Stars
Llandeilo 19 - 19 Lampeter Town
Trimsaran 29 - 29 Llandybie
DIVISION THREE EAST C
West Mon 26 - 32 Pontllanfraith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Llanrumney 31 - 13 Whitchurch
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Ogmore Vale 13 - 25 Cwmgwrach
South Gower 26 - 28 Pontardawe
Tonna 7 - 48 Furnace United
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Forgeside 53 - 22 Tref Y Clawdd
Rhayader P - P Abersychan