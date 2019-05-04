WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

4 May, 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

DIVISION TWO EAST

Newport HSOB 29 - 29 Caerphilly

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Rhyl 0 - 5 Dolgellau

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 12 - 0 Nantyffyllon

Cwmavon 20 - 20 Nantymoel

Taibach 28 - 34 Seven Sisters

Ystradgynlais 22 - 12 Pencoed

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 49 - 21 Pontarddulais

Mumbles 20 - 32 Carmarthen Athletic

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 20 - 17 Holyhead

Mold II P - P Pwllheli II

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 34 - 28 Fleur De Lys

Garndiffaith 36 - 34 Abertysswg

Machen 32 - 22 Usk

Nantyglo 0 - 67 Oakdale

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 35 Tylorstown

Old Illtydians 27 - 22 Penygraig

Pentyrch 38 - 48 Treharris

Pontyclun 5 - 29 Fairwater

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 13 Cwmgors

Glais 17 - 35 Neath Athletic

Penlan 0 - 120 Bridgend Sports

Vardre 23 - 22 Swansea Uplands

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Cardigan 64 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 14 - 31 Rhymney

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Ynysowen 20 - 42 Treherbert

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Cwmllynfell P - P Pontycymmer

Pontrhydyfen 20 - 14 Banwen

Rhigos 5 - 11 Cefn Cribbwr

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Betws 34 - 25 New Dock Stars

Llandeilo 19 - 19 Lampeter Town

Trimsaran 29 - 29 Llandybie

DIVISION THREE EAST C

West Mon 26 - 32 Pontllanfraith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Llanrumney 31 - 13 Whitchurch

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Ogmore Vale 13 - 25 Cwmgwrach

South Gower 26 - 28 Pontardawe

Tonna 7 - 48 Furnace United

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Forgeside 53 - 22 Tref Y Clawdd

Rhayader P - P Abersychan

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured