Israel Folau hearing into social media post to go into third day

A hearing into Israel Folau's sacking by Rugby Australia after he said "hell awaits" gay people in a social media post will go into a third day on Tuesday.

It comes as Australian media reported Folau rejected a 1m Australian dollars (£533,000) offer from RA to cancel his contract before the hearing.

Folau, 30, gave evidence on Saturday before a three-member panel in Sydney.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle has given evidence over both days so far.

The panel also heard from New South Wales Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore on Sunday.

Folau, who signed a four-year deal with Sydney-based Super Rugby side the Waratahs in March and had a contract with RA until 2022, escaped punishment for similar comments last year.

He requested a code of conduct hearing after his dismissal.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said Folau, who won 73 caps and was expected to play at this year's World Cup, was unlikely to be selected again.

In addition to his rugby union career, Folau has also played professional rugby league and Australian rules football.

In April, Australian rugby league's governing body ruled out Folau returning to the NRL.