Sekope Kepu: London Irish sign Wallabies prop for 2019-20 season

Sekope Kepu runs amok for Australia against England in the 2018 Autumn Test

Newly-promoted London Irish have signed Australia Test prop Sekope Kepu for next season's Premiership campaign.

The 33-year-old is the Wallabies most-capped prop, having made 103 appearances since his debut in 2008.

He made his name with New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby and also had a stint at French Top 14 side Bordeaux in 2015-16, where he played 14 games.

"I'm excited at the opportunity to join London Irish as they return back to the Premiership," Kepu said.

"I was very impressed by the facilities at Hazelwood and the new stadium taking shape in West London, so as a player, it is an exciting time to be joining the club."

His signing follows that of Ireland and Leinster back-rower Sean O'Brien by the Exiles for 2019-20.

Irish are due to leave the Madejski Stadium in Reading when Brentford FC's new ground is ready in 2020.