George Earle: Cardiff Blues lock signs for Colomiers

George Earle is one of five summer signings announced by the Toulouse-based side

Second row George Earle will leave Cardiff Blues this summer after signing for French side Colomiers.

The 32-year-old South African joined the Blues in 2016 after impressing for Scarlets over four years.

He will now play his rugby in the Pro D2 - the second tier of French rugby.

Earle joins the likes of Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Carre, Jack Roberts, Tom Williams and Steven Shingler in departing the Arms Park at the end of the season.