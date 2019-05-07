Paddy Jackson: London Irish sign fly-half after season with Perpignan

Paddy Jackson has scored 104 points, including one try, so far this season for Perpignan who will finish bottom of the Top 14 this season

London Irish have signed fly-half Paddy Jackson for their return to the Premiership from French club Perpignan.

It is just over a year since the 27-year-old's contract with the Irish RFU was terminated in the wake of being found not guilty of rape after a trial.

He and team-mate Stuart Olding were acquitted, but they were sacked over messages exchanged via text and social media, which were revealed in court.

Irish have not revealed the length of Jackson's contract with the club.

He will reunite with former coaches Declan Kidney and Les Kiss at Irish. Kidney awarded Jackson the first of his 25 Ireland caps in 2013, while Kiss has coached the stand-off at both Ulster and Ireland.

"Players of the calibre of Paddy Jackson do not become available very often and both myself and Les are looking forward to working with him in the future" Kidney said.

"He is a player with proven international quality who we feel will add value to our squad, and it is pleasing that Paddy sees London Irish as a part of his future."

Irish returned to the Premiership after a season in the Championship - they won the second tier by 13 points, recording wins in 20 of their 22 games.

In June 2018, IRFU performance director David Nucifora said Jackson and Olding could return to play for Ireland in the future, but currently Ireland only select players who play for one of the country's four Pro14 sides.

"I'm delighted to be joining London Irish next season at such an exciting and pivotal time for everyone involved with the club," Jackson said.

"London Irish have a clear vision for where they want to be and I look forward to being part of it."