World Cup: Referees Barnes and Owens confirmed for fourth tournaments

Referees Wayne Barnes (left) and Nigel Owens made their first World Cup appearances at the 2007 tournament

Referees Nigel Owens and Wayne Barnes have been selected to officiate at their fourth Rugby World Cup.

Welshman Owens, 47, took charge of the 2015 final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham.

Barnes, 40, is joined by fellow England referee Luke Pearce, who will be appearing in his first tournament.

Four Frenchmen have been selected among the 12-strong group of referees while the host nation Japan has just one assistant referee, Shuhei Kubo.

England-based Matthew Carley and Karl Dickson have been selected as assistant referees along with Ireland RFU official Andrew Brace.

Referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Luke Pearce (England), Jérôme Garcès (France), Romain Poite (France), Pascal Gaüzère (France), Mathieu Raynal (France), Nigel Owens (Wales), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), Paul Williams (New Zealand), Nic Berry (Australia) and Angus Gardner (Australia).

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England, reserve referee), Karl Dickson (England), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Federico Anselmi (Argentina), Shuhei Kubo (Japan) and Alex Ruiz (France).

TMOs: Graham Hughes (England), Rowan Kitt (England), Ben Skeen (New Zealand) and Marius Jonker (South Africa).