Injured Basham omitted as Wales name under-20 world championship squad

Dewi Lake took over the captaincy of Wales under-20 when Tommy Reffell was injured in the Six Nations

Dragons back row Taine Basham will miss the World Rugby Junior Championship in Argentina in June with a finger injury.

He is the major omission from Wales Under-20 squad which will be captained by Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake after his impressive Six Nations campaign.

Scarlets' Iestyn Rees deputised for Basham at number eight during the Six Nations and also impressed.

Coach Gareth Williams' 28-player squad face Argentina, France and Fiji in their pool matches.

Forwards: Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Tom Devine (Dragons), Dewi Lake (Ospreys - Capt), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Jac Price (Scarlets), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Jac Morgan (Scarlets/Aberavon), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets)

Backs: Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Deon Smith (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets)

Fixtures: June 4: Argentina (17:00 BST), June 8: France U20s (17:00 BST), June 12: Fiji U20s (17:00 BST).