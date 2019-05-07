Munster Rugby: Province to lose coaches Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones after current season

From the section

Munster have reached the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup in the last two seasons

Forwards coach Jerry Flannery and backline and attack coach Felix Jones will leave Munster in June.

The duo, both former players for the province, declined new contracts and will depart at the end of the season.

Former Ireland hooker Flannery joined Anthony Foley's staff as scrum coach four years ago.

Last year Jones turned down the opportunity to join South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus in the Springboks' coaching set-up.

The news comes as a considerable blow to Munster, who will meet Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final on 18 May.

Under head coach Johann van Graan the province have reached consecutive European semi-finals.

"The province was committed to retaining the services of both Jerry and Felix," acting CEO Philip Quinn told the club's website.

"I believe the Professional Game Board made every effort to retain the coaching duo with competitive terms."