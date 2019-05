From the section

Scarlets wing Ioan Nicholas has scored seven tries in the 2018-19 season

Wing Ioan Nicholas is among seven players given new contracts by Scarlets.

Ex-Wales under-20 cap Nicholas, 21, has already made 42 appearances for the senior team.

Props Javan Sebastian, Rhys Fawcett and Steff Thomas, back-rowers Tom Phillips and Shaun Evans and hooker Dafydd Hughes have also agreed fresh deals.

Phillips was Wales under-20s Grand Slam captain in 2016.