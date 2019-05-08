Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half named RPA Player of the Year

Danny Cipriani helped Gloucester seal third place in the Premiership with two games left

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been voted Player of the Year by the Rugby Players Association.

The 31-year-old has helped Gloucester reach the Premiership play-offs during his first season with the club, but has not played for England since June 2018.

Having been voted the RPA's Young Player of the Year in 2008, he is only the third man to win both awards, after Christian Wade and Jonny Wilkinson.

Cipriani's Gloucester team-mate Ollie Thorley won Young Player of the Year.

Following his move from Wasps last summer, Cipriani endured a difficult start to his time at Kingsholm, being fined for an assault in a Jersey nightclub in August and receiving a three-week ban for a high tackle against Munster in October.

But he has also produced a string of eye-catching performances, including providing spectacular try assists in the Premiership matches against Bath and Northampton Saints.

In April, Gloucester coach Johan Ackerman said he felt "sorry" that Cipriani - capped 16 times by England - had not made more appearances at international level.

He spent five and a half years out of the England side between November 2008 and June 2014, and almost a further three between August 2015 and June last year.

Cipriani signed a new three-year contract with Gloucester on 2 April.

Thorley completes Gloucester double

Winger Thorley completed a Gloucester double when he was named Young Player of the Year at the RPA awards ceremony, which were held at Twickenham.

Former Gloucester wing Jonny May, now with Leicester, was named England Men's Player of the Year, while Tigers stalwart Mathew Tait, who was forced to retire in February, won the RPA Special Merit award.

Prop Sarah Bern took the England Women's Player of the Year accolade for her part in their Grand Slam triumph, with the Sevens award going to Alex Matthews.

Will Muir won the men's Sevens award, while Northampton Saints' Jamie Gibson (RPA Gain Line award) and retired Saint Rob Horne (RPA Blythe Spirit Award) were also honoured.