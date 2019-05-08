Blaine Scully: United States wing departs Cardiff Blues

Blaine Scully played in Cardiff Blues' win over Gloucester in a thrilling European Challenge Cup final in Bilbao in 2018

United States captain Blaine Scully is leaving Cardiff Blues after four seasons with the region.

The 31-year-old wing joined Blues following the 2015 World Cup and scored 12 tries in 52 appearances.

But the former Leicester Tigers player and the region have mutually agreed to part ways with Scully saying the time was right to move on

"I wish the Blues great success going forward. They will always have a special place in my heart," he said.

"I'm excited to return to the United States and focus on the upcoming World Cup, and then look forward to our next experience."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said Scully was an "outstanding rugby professional" and "a true gentleman with immense class."

"He has not only been an excellent example to all but a real mentor of back three players like Matthew Morgan, Owen Lane and Aled Summerhill," Mulvihill added.

"Their development has been accelerated by working directly with Blaine.

"I am looking forward to seeing Blaine lead USA in the Rugby World Cup, and after a number of conversations seeing what exciting things are on the horizon for him back home."