Adam Coleman: London Irish sign Australia lock from Melbourne Rebels

The length of Adam Coleman's contract with London Irish has not been revealed

London Irish have signed Australia lock Adam Coleman for the 2019-20 season.

The 6ft 8ins tall Tasmania-born forward, who has played in 29 of the past 31 internationals for the Wallabies, joins from Melbourne Rebels.

If selected for the World Cup, he may not arrive until November, depending on how far Australia progress in Japan.

Director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website: "We have a strong set of forwards, but know we need strength in depth to be competitive."

He continued: "Adam is a quality player and we're delighted he has chosen to come and join London Irish."

Coleman played for Western Force in Super Rugby for four seasons before joining Melbourne Rebels.

He is Irish's fourth signing for next season, along with Wallabies team-mate Sekope Kepu, New Zealander winger Waisake Naholo and Perpignan fly-half Paddy Jackson.